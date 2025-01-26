Veer Ahlawat Shines with First DP World Tour Cut

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat has successfully made his first cut on the DP World Tour, marking a significant milestone in his career. The 28-year-old player demonstrated skill and composure, particularly under challenging conditions at the Al Hamra Golf Club.

Ahlawat, who joined the Tour upon topping the PGTI Order of Merit in 2024, displayed a commendable performance by shooting a 3-under 69 in the second round, moving him to tied-15th at 5-under for the weekend rounds. His fellow countryman, Shubhankar Sharma, also scored a 69 on the second day, but a disappointing 75 in the first round led to him missing the cut.

Meanwhile, English golfer Marcus Armitage maintained control at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. With a two-stroke advantage, Armitage ended the day at 12-under, thanks to his birdies in the final two holes, showcasing his formidable form. Players like Dan Brown and Alejandro del Rey continue to pose challenging competition, as the championship progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)