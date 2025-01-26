PR Sreejesh Awarded Padma Bhushan, Honored for Legendary Hockey Career

Hockey India has congratulated the former Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian recognition. Dubbed the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey', Sreejesh, now a coach for the Indian Men's Junior Team, is only the second hockey player to be awarded this honor, with Major Dhyan Chand being the first recipient in 1956.

Sreejesh's illustrious career, which culminated after the Paris Olympics 2024, saw him represent India in 336 matches over 18 years. His stellar performance at the Olympics helped India secure a Bronze medal, adding to his previous achievements in Tokyo 2020. His accolades include multiple Goalkeeper of the Year awards, the Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and World Games Athlete of the Year. Sreejesh's experience and leadership were pivotal for India's success on the global stage.

In his role as a coach, Sreejesh led the Indian junior team to a victory in the Junior Asia Cup in 2024. Expressing pride, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey credited Sreejesh's monumental contributions to Indian hockey. Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh hailed Sreejesh's journey, commending his dedication and impact on the sport. Upon receiving the Padma Bhushan, Sreejesh expressed gratitude, acknowledging the support and inspiration he received during his career.

