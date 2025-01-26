Jyothi Yarraji Shatters Record at Elite Indoor Meet

Reigning Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji showcased her exceptional talent by winning gold in the 60m hurdles at the Elite Indoor Meeting in Nantes, France, setting a new national record with a time of 8.04 seconds.

Yarraji, 25, remarkably broke her own previous national record of 8.12 seconds twice within hours, initially clocking 8.07 seconds in the heats before setting her record-breaking final time. However, her accomplishment still falls short of the qualifying standard of 7.94 seconds required for the World Indoor Championships, scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China, in March. Notably, Yarraji, a recent recipient of the Arjuna Award, clinched 60m gold at the 2024 Asian Indoor Championships in Tehran, Iran, with a time of 8.12 seconds.

Conversely, in the men's category, Tejas Shirse claimed bronze in the 60m hurdles by recording a time of 7.68 seconds. This race marked Shirse's second venture of the season, following his national record-setting performance of 7.65 seconds at the CMCM Indoor Meeting in Luxembourg. Shirse, 22, also holds the national record in the 110m hurdles at 13.41 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)