Left Menu

Himachal's Boost for Athletes: New Policy Unveiled

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to introduce a new policy for national-level players, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This comes as the state prepares for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Enhanced prize money has also been declared for international sports medallists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:11 IST
Himachal's Boost for Athletes: New Policy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support athletes, the Himachal Pradesh government will soon unveil a new policy for national-level players, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday. This declaration was made as the state gears up to participate in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The contingent of 200 state athletes is slated to compete in the Games from January 28 to February 14. This development is part of the government's efforts to bolster sports infrastructure across districts, ensuring athletes have access to better facilities and support.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced a substantial increase in prize money for international sports achievers. Gold medallists in events like the Olympics and Paralympics will see their rewards grow from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Silver and bronze medallists will also receive increased prizes of Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025