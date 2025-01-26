Himachal's Boost for Athletes: New Policy Unveiled

In a significant move to support athletes, the Himachal Pradesh government will soon unveil a new policy for national-level players, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday. This declaration was made as the state gears up to participate in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The contingent of 200 state athletes is slated to compete in the Games from January 28 to February 14. This development is part of the government's efforts to bolster sports infrastructure across districts, ensuring athletes have access to better facilities and support.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced a substantial increase in prize money for international sports achievers. Gold medallists in events like the Olympics and Paralympics will see their rewards grow from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Silver and bronze medallists will also receive increased prizes of Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)