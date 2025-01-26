Tamil Nadu's Triumph and the Race for Ranji Knockouts

Tamil Nadu delivered a commanding performance, securing a 209-run victory over Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy's Group D matchup. Left-arm spinners Ajith Ram and R Sai Kishore spearheaded the attack, taking four wickets each, dismissing Chandigarh for 193 runs when chasing an improbable target of 403 on the final day.

The victory places Tamil Nadu tantalizingly close to qualifying for the knockout stage of the National First-Class Championship, with 25 points from six games. In their upcoming match against Jharkhand, a single point will suffice to ensure progression.

The group dynamics remain intriguing. Chandigarh, with 19 points, still has a chance to qualify if they achieve an outright win or secure additional points in their final game against Chattisgarh. Meanwhile, Saurashtra holds 18 points and is positioned well for advancement, especially with an advantageous matchup against Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)