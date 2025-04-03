High Court Orders Chandigarh Police Probe in Colonel Assault Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the controversial assault case involving an Army Colonel and 12 Punjab Police personnel. The case has been transferred to the Chandigarh Police, with orders to conclude the investigation within four months.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, who filed the plea, alleged that he and his son were attacked by police officers over a parking dispute. The incident, which occurred in Patiala, involved inspectors and their armed subordinates who reportedly snatched Bath's ID card and mobile phone under CCTV surveillance.

Colonel Bath's wife, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. The previous investigation, led by the Punjab Police, was deemed biased due to Bath's sensitive post under the Government of India, raising concerns about the integrity of the probe.

