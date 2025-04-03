Left Menu

High Court Orders Chandigarh Police Probe in Colonel Assault Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a probe into the assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, transferring the investigation from Punjab Police to Chandigarh Police. The case stems from an incident where Colonel Bath and his son were allegedly assaulted by 12 Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:55 IST
High Court Orders Chandigarh Police Probe in Colonel Assault Case
assault
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the controversial assault case involving an Army Colonel and 12 Punjab Police personnel. The case has been transferred to the Chandigarh Police, with orders to conclude the investigation within four months.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, who filed the plea, alleged that he and his son were attacked by police officers over a parking dispute. The incident, which occurred in Patiala, involved inspectors and their armed subordinates who reportedly snatched Bath's ID card and mobile phone under CCTV surveillance.

Colonel Bath's wife, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. The previous investigation, led by the Punjab Police, was deemed biased due to Bath's sensitive post under the Government of India, raising concerns about the integrity of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025