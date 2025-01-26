Uttarakhand Hosts Eco-Friendly 38th National Games

Uttarakhand, a stunning region nestled in the Himalayas, is set to host the 38th edition of the National Games, reinvented this year as the pioneering "Green Games." This marks a significant step for the state to underscore its dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

The event is not just an arena for athletic excellence but serves as an inspiration for future generations to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle. Dubbed "Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak" (From Resolution to Pinnacle), the Games will blend world-standard sports with an environmental consciousness, as highlighted in a statement from the National Games.

Unique initiatives are in place to ensure the games align with green principles. Fireworks are limited to certified green types, while decorations use e-waste and discarded sports gear. Solar-powered heating is employed at select venues to reduce non-renewable energy use. Medals and certificates are crafted from biodegradable materials, and trophies are made from e-waste and wood waste, emphasizing environmental responsibility.

The use of electric vehicles for transporting players and officials highlights the commitment to sustainability. A new park, "Khel Van" (Sport Forest), will see 10,000 trees planted, with each medal-winning athlete having a tree planted in their name. Furthermore, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is equipped with a 2 MW solar rooftop, exemplifying a resource-rich Uttarakhand's dedication to hosting large-scale events responsibly.

The event, scheduled from January 28 to February 14, transcends mere athletic endeavors to become an exemplar of environment-conscious development. Uttarakhand is poised to demonstrate globally how sports can propel a sustainable future, featuring 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration events.

In recent games, Maharashtra topped the medal rankings in Goa in 2023 with 228 medals. The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked a revival after a lengthy hiatus, with Services emerging as the leading team. With the National Games now set in Uttarakhand, the 'Green Games' are ready to set new standards for sustainability in sports.

