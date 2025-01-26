Reiten's Penalty Secures Chelsea's Top Spot in Dramatic WSL Clash

Chelsea's Guro Reiten kept her cool to score an 83rd-minute penalty, ensuring her team remained top of the Women's Super League with a narrow 1-0 victory against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The match was witnessed by an impressive crowd of 34,302.

The game was tied until late when Lauren James was fouled by Arsenal's Kim Little, leading to a red card for Katie McCabe and a penalty for Chelsea. Reiten's successful spot-kick kept the Blues unbeaten and nine points clear of Manchester City, who triumphed over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's fightback against Tottenham was dashed by Olivia Holdt's free-kick winner, with Palace's woes mounting after Leicester City's victory over Liverpool. In other action, Manchester United faces Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday.

