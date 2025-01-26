Left Menu

Reiten's Penalty Secures Chelsea's Top Spot in Dramatic WSL Clash

Chelsea's Guro Reiten scored a late penalty to secure a 1-0 win over Arsenal, maintaining their lead in the Women's Super League. Arsenal's Katie McCabe was sent off, and Crystal Palace lost to Tottenham. Chelsea leads the standings, nine points ahead of Manchester City, with Arsenal in third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:04 IST
Reiten's Penalty Secures Chelsea's Top Spot in Dramatic WSL Clash

Chelsea's Guro Reiten kept her cool to score an 83rd-minute penalty, ensuring her team remained top of the Women's Super League with a narrow 1-0 victory against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The match was witnessed by an impressive crowd of 34,302.

The game was tied until late when Lauren James was fouled by Arsenal's Kim Little, leading to a red card for Katie McCabe and a penalty for Chelsea. Reiten's successful spot-kick kept the Blues unbeaten and nine points clear of Manchester City, who triumphed over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's fightback against Tottenham was dashed by Olivia Holdt's free-kick winner, with Palace's woes mounting after Leicester City's victory over Liverpool. In other action, Manchester United faces Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025