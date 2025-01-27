Sports Highlights: Sinner's Triumph and Transfer News

The Chicago Cubs are set to acquire Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly, according to multiple sources. The Astros will pay part of Pressly's remaining contract as he waives his no-trade clause for this deal, although details on what Chicago will send in return remain undisclosed.

In other sports news, Jannik Sinner delivered a comprehensive victory over Alexander Zverev to retain his Australian Open title, marking a significant moment for Italian tennis as he becomes the first Italian to win three Grand Slam titles.

The NBA saw a standout performance from James Harden, who scored 40 points during the Clippers' win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, on the court drama unfolds with the Phoenix Suns benching center Jusuf Nurkic amid a reported rift with coach Mike Budenholzer.

(With inputs from agencies.)