Logistical Hurdles Plague National Games Swimmers

Swimmers and officials at the National Games face logistical challenges due to accommodations far from the venue in Haldwani, causing significant travel delays. Road blockages from triathlon events exacerbate the issue, sparking criticism from the Swimming Federation of India, who demand resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:47 IST
Logistical problems have disrupted the National Games, leaving swimmers and officials struggling with poor arrangements. Their accommodations are located far from the venue in Haldwani, leading to long travel times worsened by road blockages from rescheduled triathlon events.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) criticized the situation on Twitter: 'Are the National Games showcasing sports excellence or prioritizing political agendas?' SFI's secretary-general, Monal Chokshi, expressed frustration, noting that only after significant pressure was exerted did efforts to resolve the issues start.

The mismanagement led to athletes enduring up to five hours of daily travel and significant delays in reaching the practice site. Meanwhile, the ongoing triathlon, which now blocks roads, complicates travel further, with repeated requests for comments from officials going unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

