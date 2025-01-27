Logistical Hurdles Plague National Games Swimmers

Logistical problems have disrupted the National Games, leaving swimmers and officials struggling with poor arrangements. Their accommodations are located far from the venue in Haldwani, leading to long travel times worsened by road blockages from rescheduled triathlon events.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) criticized the situation on Twitter: 'Are the National Games showcasing sports excellence or prioritizing political agendas?' SFI's secretary-general, Monal Chokshi, expressed frustration, noting that only after significant pressure was exerted did efforts to resolve the issues start.

The mismanagement led to athletes enduring up to five hours of daily travel and significant delays in reaching the practice site. Meanwhile, the ongoing triathlon, which now blocks roads, complicates travel further, with repeated requests for comments from officials going unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)