Political Tensions Rise as SFIO Targets Kerala CM's Daughter

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office's action against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has stirred political controversy. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan claims it to be a targeted move by the Union government to malign opposition leaders using central agencies.

Govindan asserted that this is a political conspiracy, involving the centre and right-wing entities, aiming to defame the CPI(M) before upcoming elections. The disputed payments were for services provided by Veena's company, Exalogic, to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, conducted transparently through banks.

Govindan anticipates a similar outcome to past accusations against the Chief Minister, which dissipated. On another note, he criticized actions against the film 'Empuraan', stating CPI(M) backs secularism against rising fascist tendencies. This is part of an ongoing cultural defense of democratic values in India.

