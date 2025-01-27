Left Menu

Inivalappil Mani Vijayan: A Legacy Honored with Padma Shri

Ex-Indian football captain Inivalappil Mani Vijayan dedicates his Padma Shri award to Indian football fans. Celebrated for steering India to SAFF victories and being a top scorer, Vijayan expresses gratitude for fans' support, aspiring to inspire future talents in Indian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:44 IST
Inivalappil Mani Vijayan (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After being awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, the former captain of the Indian football team, Inivalappil Mani Vijayan, expressed his gratitude by dedicating the accolade to the country's football fans. As reported on the AIFF official website, Vijayan emphasized the role of fans in his journey to success.

During his stellar career in the 1990s, Vijayan led the Indian football team to triumph in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship twice, in 1993 and 1997. Notably, he finished both tournaments as the leading goal-scorer and was named AIFF Player of the Year multiple times. The recognition of his contributions has been met with congratulations from various dignitaries, including Kerala's Chief Minister and Sports Minister.

Vijayan's words reflect his appreciation for the support he received throughout his career. Having started his national career in 1991, the former striker, once considered a heartthrob in Indian football, ended his tenure on the field as a legend in 2003. His Padma Shri is one among numerous accolades in his illustrious career, which includes the Arjuna Award. Now, Vijayan serves as an AIFF Executive Committee member, contributing to the sport's administrative facets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

