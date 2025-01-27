Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: Test Cricketer of the Year Triumph

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024, with an impressive performance of 71 wickets in 13 matches. The bowler excelled in both home and international conditions, significantly contributing to India's success in the ICC World Test Championship.

In a testament to his formidable skills, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been honored as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, following his phenomenal performance in 2024.

Bumrah, who returned to the longest format of the game after recovering from a back injury, took an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches, averaging a remarkable 14.92.

The ICC praised Bumrah's ability to excel in both home and away conditions, noting his critical role in India's triumphs against tough competition like England and Bangladesh at home, and in South Africa and Australia abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

