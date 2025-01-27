Jasprit Bumrah: Test Cricketer of the Year Triumph

In a testament to his formidable skills, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been honored as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year, following his phenomenal performance in 2024.

Bumrah, who returned to the longest format of the game after recovering from a back injury, took an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches, averaging a remarkable 14.92.

The ICC praised Bumrah's ability to excel in both home and away conditions, noting his critical role in India's triumphs against tough competition like England and Bangladesh at home, and in South Africa and Australia abroad.

