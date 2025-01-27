Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

In a year when fast bowlers dominated the cricketing world, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the standout performer, clinching the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award for 2024.

Returning from a back injury in late 2023, Bumrah topped the wicket-taking charts with an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches, overshadowing England's Gus Atkinson. Despite India's loss in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, his exceptional average of 14.92 and annual strike rate of 30.1 marked him as a clear choice for the accolade.

Expressing his gratitude, Bumrah emphasized the significance of test cricket in his career and credited his success to the unyielding support of teammates, coaches, and fans. This award underscores his pivotal role in the Indian cricket landscape, following in the footsteps of previous winner Virat Kohli.

