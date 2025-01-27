Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 following an impressive performance in the red-ball format, taking 71 wickets in 13 matches. Despite setbacks, his remarkable average and strike rate set him apart, making him an obvious choice for this honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:56 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024
Jasprit Bumrah

In a year when fast bowlers dominated the cricketing world, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the standout performer, clinching the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award for 2024.

Returning from a back injury in late 2023, Bumrah topped the wicket-taking charts with an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches, overshadowing England's Gus Atkinson. Despite India's loss in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, his exceptional average of 14.92 and annual strike rate of 30.1 marked him as a clear choice for the accolade.

Expressing his gratitude, Bumrah emphasized the significance of test cricket in his career and credited his success to the unyielding support of teammates, coaches, and fans. This award underscores his pivotal role in the Indian cricket landscape, following in the footsteps of previous winner Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025