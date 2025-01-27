Left Menu

England's Unwavering XI: A Decisive T20 Battle in Rajkot

England have retained the same XI for the crucial third T20 International against India. Brydon Carse stays in the squad after his notable performance in the second match. With the series at 2-0 in favor of India, England face a must-win situation in Rajkot to keep their hopes alive.

Updated: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST
England has kept faith in their unchanged XI for the third T20 International against India, a pivotal fixture in Rajkot. Trailing 2-0 in the series, the team is under pressure to deliver a victory.

Brydon Carse, who impressed after stepping in for Gus Atkinson in the last match with a rapid 31 and three crucial wickets, secures his place once more, as confirmed by coach Brendon McCullum.

With the series wrapping up on Sunday, England is focused on maintaining momentum heading into the follow-up One-Day Internationals, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy commencing February 19.

