Left Menu

Torrential Downpour Claims Lives Across India and Nepal

Heavy rains have resulted in nearly 100 deaths in India and Nepal since Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more unseasonal rain. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the worst affected in India, while lightning and rain have caused casualties in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:51 IST
Torrential Downpour Claims Lives Across India and Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearly 100 people have died in the devastating rainstorms that have battered parts of India and Nepal since Wednesday, with officials forecasting further adverse weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning, highlighting risks of heatwaves in western regions and thunderstorms in eastern and central areas.

In the state of Bihar, officials report that at least 64 people have succumbed to rain-related incidents. Additionally, the populous state of Uttar Pradesh has seen over 20 fatalities, as per local media reports. Meanwhile, in Nepal, lightning and heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, according to the National Disaster Authority.

Forecasts suggest heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, will continue over central and eastern India until Saturday. Historically, the monsoon season commences in June; however, recent years have seen severe heatwaves during summer, exacerbating the region's vulnerability to such natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025