Torrential Downpour Claims Lives Across India and Nepal

Nearly 100 people have died in the devastating rainstorms that have battered parts of India and Nepal since Wednesday, with officials forecasting further adverse weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning, highlighting risks of heatwaves in western regions and thunderstorms in eastern and central areas.

In the state of Bihar, officials report that at least 64 people have succumbed to rain-related incidents. Additionally, the populous state of Uttar Pradesh has seen over 20 fatalities, as per local media reports. Meanwhile, in Nepal, lightning and heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, according to the National Disaster Authority.

Forecasts suggest heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, will continue over central and eastern India until Saturday. Historically, the monsoon season commences in June; however, recent years have seen severe heatwaves during summer, exacerbating the region's vulnerability to such natural calamities.

