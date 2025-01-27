Scotland's Strengthened Squad Gears Up for Six Nations Opener

Scotland has made strategic additions to their Six Nations squad, enlisting five new players as they prepare for their opening game against Italy at Murrayfield. Among the fresh faces is Australia-born Alexander Masibaka, called in after number eight Josh Bayliss was sidelined with a groin injury.

The squad, under the guidance of coach Gregor Townsend, now includes uncapped lock/back row Euan Ferrie, locks Cameron Henderson and Ewan Johnson, and fullback Ollie Smith. Bayliss will remain with his English club Bath while his injury undergoes assessment.

Masibaka, 23, who plays in France's Pro D2, joins the team through his mother's Paisley roots. Meanwhile, returning from injury, lock Johnson and fullback Smith have already made their marks on previous tours and matches, promising to bring valuable experience and fresh energy to the team.

