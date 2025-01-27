Left Menu

Ladakh Shines in Khelo India Winter Games Finale

Ladakh emerged victorious in the Khelo India Winter Games, capturing two more gold medals on the final day, totaling four. The tournament's first phase ended with Ladakh atop the medals table, with Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra trailing. The second phase is set for Gulmarg.

Ladakh showcased its prowess by clinching the top spot in the Khelo India Winter Games' first phase, ending with four gold medals. On the tournament's last day, hosts Ladakh bagged two more golds, solidifying their lead at the championship hosted at home.

Thirteen gold medals were awarded in this concluding phase, while the second phase is scheduled to be held in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, from February 22 to 25. A highlight included the Indian Army narrowly defeating ITBP 2-1 in the men's ice hockey final to retain their title.

A spirited performance by Ladakh's mixed relay quartet, which featured Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza, and Padma Angmo, earned them a gold medal with a time of 3:02.19 seconds. Meanwhile, Maharashtra secured the most medals but ended third with only two golds, while Tamil Nadu claimed the second spot with three gold medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

