Danilo Bids Emotional Farewell to Juventus
Brazilian defender Danilo has ended his contract with Juventus after five and a half years. Despite contributing significantly to the team and winning several titles, he decided to leave ahead of his contract's expiration. Danilo expressed gratitude and pride for his tenure with the club.
Brazilian footballer Danilo has parted ways with Juventus following more than half a decade with the club. Juventus officially announced the contract termination on Monday, highlighting the mutual agreement to end collaboration before Danilo's contract expiration in June. The seasoned defender contributed nine goals in 213 matches since his 2019 arrival.
In an emotional social media message, Danilo addressed the Juventus fans, reflecting on his journey and expressing gratitude for the experiences he amassed. He acknowledged the difficulty in bidding farewell, mentioning his dedication to the club and apologizing for any disappointments along the way.
Danilo's achievements with Juventus include one Scudetto, one Italian Super Cup, and two Italian Cups. His impressive career also includes representation in Brazil's World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022. The defender leaves Juventus with a legacy marked by hard work and commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
