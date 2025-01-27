Left Menu

Maharashtra Triumphs in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

Maharashtra won the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at the 38th National Games. The team excelled with a time of 2:12:06, overcoming unique challenges. Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu secured silver and bronze, respectively. Maharashtra's athletes also excelled in individual events, claiming multiple medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:15 IST
Maharashtra Triumphs in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

Maharashtra showcased a stellar performance by clinching the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at the 38th National Games on Monday. The team's coordinated effort resulted in a complete time of 2:12:06.

The winning team included Parth Sachin Miraje, Dolly Devidas Patil, Kaushik Vinay Malandkar, and Mansi Vinod Mohite. They later shared their experiences of competing in heated water instead of the usual open water.

Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also demonstrated strong performances, taking silver and bronze, respectively. Maharashtra's athletes further shone in individual events, capturing gold and silver medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025