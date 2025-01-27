Maharashtra Triumphs in Triathlon Mixed Relay at National Games

Maharashtra showcased a stellar performance by clinching the gold medal in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at the 38th National Games on Monday. The team's coordinated effort resulted in a complete time of 2:12:06.

The winning team included Parth Sachin Miraje, Dolly Devidas Patil, Kaushik Vinay Malandkar, and Mansi Vinod Mohite. They later shared their experiences of competing in heated water instead of the usual open water.

Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also demonstrated strong performances, taking silver and bronze, respectively. Maharashtra's athletes further shone in individual events, capturing gold and silver medals.

