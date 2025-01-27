Left Menu

Yash Thakur Steps in for Vidarbha's Elite Group B Final Clash

Yash Thakur has replaced Darshan Nalkande in Vidarbha's squad for their upcoming Elite Group B match against Hyderabad. Vidarbha leads the group with 34 points, showcasing strong performances throughout the season. The team, led by Akshay Wadkar, is coming off a significant win against Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:41 IST
Yash Thakur Steps in for Vidarbha's Elite Group B Final Clash
Yash Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Yash Thakur has been named as the replacement for Darshan Nalkande in Vidarbha's 17-member squad to face Hyderabad. This adjustment comes as the team gears up for their crucial final Elite Group B match slated to begin on Thursday.

Vidarbha, last season's runners-up, are sitting comfortably at the top of the Group B leaderboard. With a commendable 34 points earned over six matches, including five victories and one draw, they're in prime position.

Under the capable leadership of Akshay Wadkar, the team recently celebrated a resounding 221-run triumph against Rajasthan, boosting their confidence as they approach the upcoming game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

