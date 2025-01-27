Left Menu

Celtic's Double Signing: Jota Returns, Kyogo Moves On

Celtic re-signed striker Jota for a fraction of his previous transfer fee, following his stint at Al-Ittihad and Rennes. The club also sold forward Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes. Jota's contract runs till 2030, while Furuhashi aims to bolster Rennes' relegation battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:38 IST
Celtic's Double Signing: Jota Returns, Kyogo Moves On
Jota
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Celtic has made significant moves in the transfer market, re-signing striker Jota for approximately one-third of the fee they earned selling him 18 months ago. This development aligns with the club's strategy ahead of the Champions League knockout phase.

Jota, who joined Al-Ittihad before transferring to Rennes, has now committed to Celtic until June 2030. Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi has left Celtic for Rennes, fetching a transfer fee of 12 million euros. His departure follows a string of impressive performances in the Scottish league.

Rennes will rely on Furuhashi's scoring prowess as they battle relegation in Ligue 1, holding the 16th position with meager points. The new transfer window has seen Rennes bring in three players, with the Japanese forward poised to make immediate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025