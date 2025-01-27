Celtic's Double Signing: Jota Returns, Kyogo Moves On

Celtic has made significant moves in the transfer market, re-signing striker Jota for approximately one-third of the fee they earned selling him 18 months ago. This development aligns with the club's strategy ahead of the Champions League knockout phase.

Jota, who joined Al-Ittihad before transferring to Rennes, has now committed to Celtic until June 2030. Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi has left Celtic for Rennes, fetching a transfer fee of 12 million euros. His departure follows a string of impressive performances in the Scottish league.

Rennes will rely on Furuhashi's scoring prowess as they battle relegation in Ligue 1, holding the 16th position with meager points. The new transfer window has seen Rennes bring in three players, with the Japanese forward poised to make immediate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)