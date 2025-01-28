Left Menu

Mumbai Pickle Power Dominates the World Pickleball League

Mumbai Pickle Power swept the Hyderabad Superstars 5-0 in the World Pickleball League, showcasing dominant performances across all matches. Pune United secured a close 3-2 victory against Bengaluru Jawans, with significant contributions from emerging players like 17-year-old Mateusz Matysik. Both efforts highlight the intense competition and emerging talent in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:28 IST
Mumbai Pickle Power Dominates the World Pickleball League
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Pickle Power maintained their unblemished run with a decisive 5-0 victory over Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League, making a bold statement as title contenders.

The triumph began with Brandon Lane's impressive comeback in the men's singles, overturning a deficit to defeat Max Freeman 19-17. The women's doubles duo, Glauka Carvajal Lane and Katie Morris, continued the winning streak with a narrow 9-7 victory.

Pune United, meanwhile, edged Bengaluru Jawans 3-2. Youngster Mateusz Matysik led Pune's charge in the men's singles, showcasing maturity to secure an 18-15 win. Despite Pune's setback in the women's doubles, they clinched the mixed doubles to seal the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025