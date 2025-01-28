Mumbai Pickle Power Dominates the World Pickleball League

Mumbai Pickle Power maintained their unblemished run with a decisive 5-0 victory over Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League, making a bold statement as title contenders.

The triumph began with Brandon Lane's impressive comeback in the men's singles, overturning a deficit to defeat Max Freeman 19-17. The women's doubles duo, Glauka Carvajal Lane and Katie Morris, continued the winning streak with a narrow 9-7 victory.

Pune United, meanwhile, edged Bengaluru Jawans 3-2. Youngster Mateusz Matysik led Pune's charge in the men's singles, showcasing maturity to secure an 18-15 win. Despite Pune's setback in the women's doubles, they clinched the mixed doubles to seal the victory.

