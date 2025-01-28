Sports Headlines: Butler Suspended Again, Hopkins Out, Glenn's New Role, and More
Key sports stories include Jimmy Butler's indefinite suspension by Miami Heat, Bryce Hopkins facing another season-ending injury, Aaron Glenn becoming head coach of the Jets, and more sports updates featuring Todd Monken, Emma Raducanu, Tiger Woods, LaMelo Ball, and potential NASCAR playoff changes for 2026.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler faces yet another suspension, this time indefinitely, after leaving a team shootaround. The decision marks the third suspension for Butler this month, following previous bans related to detrimental conduct and missing a flight to Milwaukee.
Providence forward Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a knee injury, as confirmed by coach Kim English. Hopkins suffered an ACL tear earlier this year, marking the second consecutive season-ending injury for the star athlete, affecting both the 2023-24 and current campaigns.
Aaron Glenn, previously a New York Jets player and scout, has been appointed as the team's head coach, calling it a full-circle moment in his career. Meanwhile, Baltimore's offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly set for a contract extension after leading the Ravens to a top offensive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)