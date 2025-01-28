Sports Headlines: Butler Suspended Again, Hopkins Out, Glenn's New Role, and More

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler faces yet another suspension, this time indefinitely, after leaving a team shootaround. The decision marks the third suspension for Butler this month, following previous bans related to detrimental conduct and missing a flight to Milwaukee.

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a knee injury, as confirmed by coach Kim English. Hopkins suffered an ACL tear earlier this year, marking the second consecutive season-ending injury for the star athlete, affecting both the 2023-24 and current campaigns.

Aaron Glenn, previously a New York Jets player and scout, has been appointed as the team's head coach, calling it a full-circle moment in his career. Meanwhile, Baltimore's offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly set for a contract extension after leading the Ravens to a top offensive season.

