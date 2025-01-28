Indian Boxers Set to Shine at Super Fighter Series in Bangkok

Scheduled for February 7 in Bangkok, the Super Fighter Series is set to feature top-notch boxing talent, including pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar from Tamil Nadu. Sharing the ring at this international boxing event are Laldinsanga and Vanlalawmpuia, two promising fighters from Mizoram, representing India.

Organized by Crown Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Grassroot Boxing Promotions, the event draws international participants from the USA, France, Belarus, Ukraine, Thailand, and three Indian fighters. This competition promises a showcase of global talent and high-stakes matches.

In this highly-anticipated event, Jaishankar, who holds the titles of WBC Middle East and WBC Australasia champion, will face off against Thailand's seasoned professional Rattakorn Tassaworn. Laldinsanga, the WBC Youth World titleholder, is paired against Sarawut Jiamthong from Thailand, while Vanlalawmpuia is set to challenge Supachat Sukonthamanee in what is expected to be an aggressive match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)