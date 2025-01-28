Young Tigresses Set for International Friendly Matches
The India U20 women's soccer team is gearing up for friendly matches against Jordan, Hong Kong, and Russia in Antalya, Türkiye, during the FIFA International Match Window. Led by coach Joakim Alexandersson, these fixtures are vital as they prepare for the SAFF U20 Women's Championship and AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.
In an exciting announcement for Indian women's soccer, the India U20 team is preparing for a series of friendly matches against formidable opponents Jordan, Hong Kong, and Russia.
These matches, scheduled during the FIFA International Match Window in Antalya, Türkiye, will provide invaluable experience for the Young Tigresses. Under the guidance of head coach Joakim Alexandersson, the team will play Jordan on February 19, followed by a match against Hong Kong on February 22, culminating in a final friendly against Russia on February 25.
This series of matches is part of a larger effort to ready the team for upcoming significant tournaments, including the SAFF U20 Women's Championship in July and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers set for August 2025.
