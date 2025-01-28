Abu Dhabi Set to Host EuroLeague 2024-25 Final Four

Abu Dhabi is set to host the final four of the EuroLeague basketball's 2024-25 season in May, according to an announcement by the continental competition on Tuesday. Reports from the Spanish outlet El Pais suggest that Abu Dhabi paid $25 million to outbid other cities vying for the prestigious event.

The EuroLeague organization has confirmed an agreement with Abu Dhabi's Department of Cultural Tourism and the 12,000-capacity Etihad Arena. The agreement sets the stage for the semi-finals on May 23, followed by the third-place match and final on May 25. EuroLeague president Dejan Bodiroga expressed appreciation for Abu Dhabi's commitment in a public statement.

This marks the second time a city outside Europe will host the climax of the top-tier basketball event. The first instance was in Israel's Tel Aviv, which hosted the final before in 1972, 1994, and 2004.

