Jasprit Bumrah: Record-Breaking 2024 Leads to ICC's Prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace bowler, wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 after excelling across formats. He achieved record-breaking performances, including 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup and reaching 200 Test wickets, earning top rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:12 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah has clinched the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024. The honor follows his mastery over various formats, marked by skill, precision, and an unwavering consistency that redefined records.

At 31, Bumrah's achievements were unparalleled; he was earlier named ICC's Test Cricketer of the Year and secured a spot in the Test Team of the Year. His journey in 2024 resonates with historic triumphs, reminiscent of greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and more recent stars such as Virat Kohli.

Bumrah's 2024 spectacle, particularly his 15-wicket haul at the T20 World Cup and surpassing the 900-point mark in ICC Test Bowling Rankings, is a testament to his prominence as the foremost fast bowler globally. Despite India's near-miss at the World Test Championship final, Bumrah's unparalleled stats cement his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

