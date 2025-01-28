Left Menu

Tragedy Unveiled: Leicester City's Heart-Wrenching Helicopter Crash

An inquest jury has concluded that the helicopter crash at King Power Stadium in 2018, which killed five including Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was accidental. Vichai's family is pursuing legal action against the helicopter manufacturer, seeking compensation for the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST
Tragedy Unveiled: Leicester City's Heart-Wrenching Helicopter Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An inquest jury has determined that the tragic helicopter crash at King Power Stadium in October 2018, which claimed the lives of five individuals, including Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was an accident. The crash has left a profound impact on the soccer community and Vichai's family.

Vichai, a Thai billionaire who significantly invested in the club, died alongside pilot Eric Swaffer, Swaffer's partner Izabela Lechowicz, and Vichai's staff members Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punparev. The crash occurred when the helicopter's tail rotor failed shortly after takeoff, causing it to spiral uncontrollably and crash-land in flames.

Vichai's family is now pursuing legal action against the Italian defense company Leonardo, the helicopter's manufacturer, seeking a compensation amounting to 2.15 billion pounds ($2.67 billion). Despite the AAIB's findings that the rotor failure was irrecoverable, Vichai's family continues the legal battle, amidst deepest sympathies expressed by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025