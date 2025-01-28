Tragedy Unveiled: Leicester City's Heart-Wrenching Helicopter Crash

An inquest jury has determined that the tragic helicopter crash at King Power Stadium in October 2018, which claimed the lives of five individuals, including Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was an accident. The crash has left a profound impact on the soccer community and Vichai's family.

Vichai, a Thai billionaire who significantly invested in the club, died alongside pilot Eric Swaffer, Swaffer's partner Izabela Lechowicz, and Vichai's staff members Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punparev. The crash occurred when the helicopter's tail rotor failed shortly after takeoff, causing it to spiral uncontrollably and crash-land in flames.

Vichai's family is now pursuing legal action against the Italian defense company Leonardo, the helicopter's manufacturer, seeking a compensation amounting to 2.15 billion pounds ($2.67 billion). Despite the AAIB's findings that the rotor failure was irrecoverable, Vichai's family continues the legal battle, amidst deepest sympathies expressed by the company.

