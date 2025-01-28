Left Menu

Manchester United Greenlit for Epic Stadium Expansion

Manchester United's ambitious plan to construct a 100,000-seat stadium has moved forward after securing approval from the Trafford Council executive and British government backing. The redevelopment could create thousands of jobs and homes, significantly boosting the local economy.

Updated: 28-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has taken a major stride in its ambitious plan to build a 100,000-seat stadium, following approval from the Trafford Council executive and backing from the British government.

The decision on whether to redevelop the existing Old Trafford or to build a new facility will be made post-season, though co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reportedly prefers constructing a brand-new stadium on a nearby site with an investment of two billion pounds ($2.49 billion).

The council is set to appoint a top-notch consulting team in collaboration with the Premier League club to create a sustainable international destination. The proposal includes the creation of approximately 48,000 jobs and up to 15,000 new homes, infusing 4.2 billion pounds into the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

