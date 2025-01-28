Manchester United Greenlit for Epic Stadium Expansion

Manchester United has taken a major stride in its ambitious plan to build a 100,000-seat stadium, following approval from the Trafford Council executive and backing from the British government.

The decision on whether to redevelop the existing Old Trafford or to build a new facility will be made post-season, though co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reportedly prefers constructing a brand-new stadium on a nearby site with an investment of two billion pounds ($2.49 billion).

The council is set to appoint a top-notch consulting team in collaboration with the Premier League club to create a sustainable international destination. The proposal includes the creation of approximately 48,000 jobs and up to 15,000 new homes, infusing 4.2 billion pounds into the local economy.

