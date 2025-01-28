Varun Chakravarthy Sets Record in T20I Triumph Against England

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy continues to impress, breaking the record previously held by Kuldeep Yadav for the most wickets taken by an Indian spinner in consecutive T20 International matches. Chakravarthy, who rejoined the T20I squad last year after a hiatus since 2021, has become a crucial part of the lineup.

In a remarkable performance during the third T20I match, Chakravarthy delivered figures of 5/24 over four overs. His wickets included those of Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer, causing England to crumble from a strong 83/1 to 127/8. Since his return, Chakravarthy has taken 27 wickets in 10 matches, boasting an average of 10.96 and an economy rate of 7.40, with best figures of 5/17.

Surpassing Kuldeep Yadav's 25-wicket tally, Chakravarthy now ranks third globally, behind Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus (28 wickets) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (30 wickets). India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Despite a solid 76-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler, England struggled against Indian spinners, posting 171/9 in 20 overs. Chakravarthy's efforts, complemented by Hardik Pandya's two wickets, and contributions from Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, secured India's impressive win.

