Neymar's Triumphant Return to Santos
Neymar is returning to Santos FC nearly 12 years after leaving. His contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia ended by mutual consent. Neymar had a successful run with Santos previously and looks to restart his career after a limited season at Al-Hilal due to injury.
Neymar is making his much-anticipated return to Santos FC, a move confirmed by club president Marcelo Teixeira on social media. The Brazilian striker's contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has been terminated by mutual consent.
Having previously won six titles during his tenure at Santos, including the prestigious Copa Libertadores in 2011, Neymar aims to reclaim his former glory. His recent period at Al-Hilal was marred by injuries, limiting him to just seven appearances and a single goal.
Teixeira warmly welcomed Neymar back, emphasizing the emotional return to the club where his career began. Neymar's resurgence at Santos is eagerly awaited, as he seeks happiness and success at his boyhood club once more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
