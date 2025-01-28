Left Menu

Nail-Biting T20: England's Tail and Rashid Shine in Dramatic Win

India captain Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his team's failure to contain England's tailenders in a T20 match, crediting England's spinner Adil Rashid for their batting struggles. England recovered from a precarious situation to secure a win, with Jos Buttler praising his bowlers' adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:19 IST
Nail-Biting T20: England's Tail and Rashid Shine in Dramatic Win
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating T20 match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged his team's shortcomings in limiting England's lower-order resistance, following a dramatic 26-run defeat at home. The spotlight fell on England's spinner Adil Rashid, whose exceptional skills were instrumental in unsettling the Indian batting lineup.

After reducing England to a precarious 127/8, the Indian bowling attack allowed their opponents to amass a challenging 171/9 by the end of 20 overs. The Indian chase faltered, finishing at 145/9. Yadav highlighted the challenge posed by Rashid, labelling him a 'world-class' bowler who disrupted India's batting plans.

England's captain Jos Buttler, although recognizing his team's batting collapse, praised the contributions from their tail-enders and the key role played by his bowlers in defending the total. Simultaneously, Man of the Match, Varun Chakravarthy discussed his focus on developing a flipper, showing optimism for his future performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025