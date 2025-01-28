Rahil Gangjee's Remarkable Resurgence: A Family Affair Fuels Success

Indian golfing veteran Rahil Gangjee has witnessed a stunning resurgence in his career, bolstered by a unique family connection. The local favorite hopes this bond will continue to propel him to success as he participates in the International Series India, a premier golfing event.

Gangjee recently secured his place on the Asian Tour through exceptional performance, finishing third in the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit. His victories at the PKNS Selangor Masters in Malaysia and the BRG Open in Vietnam have only added to his momentum.

At 46, Gangjee last tasted victory on the Asian Tour in 2018 at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship in Japan, marking 14 years since his triumph at the Volkswagen Masters-China. He attributes his renewed form to his wife Ruhi's calming influence, who acts as his caddie.

Rahil describes their partnership on the course as a significant factor in handling pressure. "During challenging moments, just having someone to chat with made all the difference," he said, recalling Ruhi's encouragement during a tense tournament in Vietnam.

The International Series India signals the debut of the LIV Golf-backed series on the Subcontinent, presenting an enticing USD 2 million prize. Kolkata-born Gangjee believes maintaining a robust mental approach is vital as he competes amid star-studded talent.

Gangjee sees a positive mindset as key to victory, stating, "If you can manage your mindset, you have a good chance." The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in Gurugram, near Delhi, and promises thrilling competition on the Gary Player-designed course.

