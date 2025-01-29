India's T20 Setback: A Strategy in Progress Despite Defeat

India's star spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on strategy and long-term objectives despite a recent defeat to England in the T20 series. With two matches remaining, Chakravarthy remains optimistic about finding rhythm and exploring new batting strategies.

Addressing the post-match press, Chakravarthy dismissed the notion that the toss significantly impacted the outcome, noting India's past successes under similar conditions. He underscored the unpredictability of T20 cricket, acknowledging that results can often swing either way.

India's loss in the third T20I by 26 runs to England was marked by early setbacks in their chase of 172 runs. Key batsmen like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson faltered, with the English pace attack, led by Jofra Archer, proving challenging. Despite aggressive efforts, India's chase ultimately fell short, highlighting areas for improvement in upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)