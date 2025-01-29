Surfing's Power Shift: New Wave of Champions Emerging

The world of professional surfing is on the cusp of a transformation as the World Tour kicks off in Hawaii, missing some of its biggest stars due to retirements and injuries. Yet, the excitement isn't dimmed.

Reigning men's champion, John John Florence, and the legendary Kelly Slater will feature as wildcards, despite missing the full tour. Florence has opted to take a year off to explore new waves but ensured fans of his return in 2026. Meanwhile, the race for the 2025 title is intensifying, especially with the introduction of new talents such as Canada's 17-year-old Erin Brooks.

The tour includes the return of iconic locations like Australia's Gold Coast and introduces Abu Dhabi as the first-ever wave pool event. Fiji's Cloudbreak, where the finals will now be held, promises challenging conditions, raising the bar for competitors, and thrilling fans along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)