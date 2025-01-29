Left Menu

Surfing's Power Shift: New Wave of Champions Emerging

The surfing world tour begins in Hawaii, missing key champions due to retirements and injuries. John John Florence and Kelly Slater will compete as wildcards. Young talents are ready to emerge with key changes including a new event in Abu Dhabi and finals at Fiji's Cloudbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:25 IST
Surfing's Power Shift: New Wave of Champions Emerging
surfing championship Image Credit:

The world of professional surfing is on the cusp of a transformation as the World Tour kicks off in Hawaii, missing some of its biggest stars due to retirements and injuries. Yet, the excitement isn't dimmed.

Reigning men's champion, John John Florence, and the legendary Kelly Slater will feature as wildcards, despite missing the full tour. Florence has opted to take a year off to explore new waves but ensured fans of his return in 2026. Meanwhile, the race for the 2025 title is intensifying, especially with the introduction of new talents such as Canada's 17-year-old Erin Brooks.

The tour includes the return of iconic locations like Australia's Gold Coast and introduces Abu Dhabi as the first-ever wave pool event. Fiji's Cloudbreak, where the finals will now be held, promises challenging conditions, raising the bar for competitors, and thrilling fans along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025