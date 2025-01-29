Crucial Test Showdown: England's Cross Out, Australia's Healy and Gardner Ready

England's cricket team is reeling from the absence of right-arm seamer Kate Cross for their upcoming Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). According to the ICC, Cross hasn't fully recovered from a back injury that prevented her participation in the ODI segment of the Ashes series. The vacancy in the squad might see Ryana MacDonald-Gay or an extra spinner stepping in.

England captain Heather Knight confirmed Cross's absence, acknowledging her diligent effort to overcome the injury. She praised Cross as a crucial team member, expressing disappointment over her inability to reach her previous performance levels. Meanwhile, Australia gears up to sweep the multifaceted Ashes series, bolstered by the return of skipper Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for the Test commencing Thursday.

Gardner and Healy have both been passed fit for the match. Addressing the media, Healy indicated her readiness, though the final lineup remains undecided. The updated rosters include key players from both squads, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter at the MCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)