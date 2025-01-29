Steve Smith Joins Elite Club with 10,000 Test Runs in Galle
Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith reached the prestigious 10,000-run mark in Test cricket during a match against Sri Lanka at Galle. He is the 15th player and fourth Australian to achieve this. Smith reached this milestone with an innings that underscored Australia's strong start after winning the toss.
In a milestone achievement for Australian cricket, stand-in skipper Steve Smith reached 10,000 Test runs during the first match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Smith, becoming the 15th player to reach this landmark, achieved the feat with a signature flick to mid-on, sparking applause from the stands.
Smith's run pushed Australia to a promising 137/2, consolidating a strong start after the team opted to bat first. The prolific batsman, known for his consistent form, averages over 55 runs per innings, with only Kumar Sangakkara boasting a higher average beyond the 10,000-run barrier.
The 35-year-old joins Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting as the fourth Australian to accomplish this feat. Earlier in the day, Smith's decision to bat first signaled confidence, with Josh Inglis making his debut in the series opener. Both teams entered the match with three spinners and one seam bowler in their line-ups.
