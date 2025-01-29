Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy Shine in Latest ICC T20I Rankings
Tilak Varma climbed to second and Varun Chakravarthy jumped 25 places to enter the top five of the ICC men's T20I rankings. Varma, close to overtaking Travis Head, stands a chance to be the youngest No. 1. Varun's 5/24 performance improved his position significantly.
Indian cricket talents Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy have made significant advancements in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings. Varma climbed to second place, just behind Australia's Travis Head, while mystery spinner Chakravarthy vaulted 25 spots into the top five. The rankings update was released on Wednesday.
Tilak Varma, exhibiting impressive form, achieved scores of 19 not out, 72 not out, and 18 against England, thus nearing Travis Head's lead. With two matches remaining in the series, Varma aims to become the youngest player to top the T20I rankings, a record currently held by Babar Azam.
Varun Chakravarthy's standout performance, taking 5/24 in a recent match, significantly boosted his ranking. Meanwhile, Axar Patel also advanced, moving up to 11th place. Additionally, India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowlers' rankings, following his impressive show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
