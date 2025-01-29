Left Menu

F1 Governing Body Parts Ways with Johnny Herbert

The FIA has dropped Johnny Herbert as a Grand Prix steward due to conflicts with his media role. Herbert, a former F1 racer, has been noted for his outspoken views. The decision follows contentious remarks about Max Verstappen. The FIA appreciates his past contributions.

The FIA announced the removal of former racer Johnny Herbert from his role as a Grand Prix steward, citing an incompatibility with his position as a media pundit.

Herbert, known for his candid media comments, had previously caused friction with Max Verstappen over the driver's track conduct. Despite his exit, the FIA expressed gratitude for his contributions.

The 60-year-old former Sky Sports pundit's expert insights drew respect during his stewardship, but his dual roles proved conflicting. No personal comments from Herbert have been issued regarding this decision.

