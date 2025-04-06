Max Verstappen Shatters Japanese Grand Prix with Precision Drive

Max Verstappen showcased his racing acumen at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, ending a season of mixed performances with a commanding victory. Securing his fourth consecutive win at Suzuka, Verstappen's precise drive was a testament to his skill under pressure.

The race saw Verstappen start from pole position, having achieved a record time during qualifying, which he described as 'insane'. Despite the formidable presence of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Verstappen maintained his lead, with Norris and Piastri finishing second and third, respectively.

After the race, Verstappen celebrated the victory with a nod to Japanese engine maker Honda, which is concluding its partnership with Red Bull. 'Unbelievable. A great weekend for us,' Verstappen commented, highlighting the teamwork and strategy that led to his 64th career win.

(With inputs from agencies.)