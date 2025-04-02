Max Verstappen Hints at Future with Honda Post-Red Bull Partnership

Max Verstappen has suggested he might work with Honda again in the future once their successful partnership with Red Bull concludes after this Formula One season. The Japanese engine manufacturer has helped propel the 27-year-old Dutchman to four straight world titles, but from 2026, they will be supplying power units to Aston Martin.

During a Honda-organized Formula One fan event in Tokyo, Verstappen thanked the company for their collaboration over the years. He reminisced about driving the RB16B, the car that brought him his first world title, through the streets of Japan, acknowledging the achievements they reached together.

Verstappen's remarks have fueled speculation about his future in Formula One, particularly when reports suggest he can leave Red Bull if their performance declines. Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Aston Martin, who have already signed Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey, might present a compelling offer to Verstappen, making it hard for him to refuse.

