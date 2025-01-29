Wales Seeks Redemption in Six Nations with Star Players' Return

Wales is poised for a crucial match against France as they kick off their Six Nations campaign. The team has bolstered its ranks with the return of key players, including wing Josh Adams, fullback Liam Williams, and lock Dafydd Jenkins. This lineup change comes as Wales looks to recover from a disappointing streak of 12 consecutive losses, dating back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Ben Thomas has been entrusted with leading the backline from the flyhalf position, stepping in for the injured Sam Costelow. Tomos Williams will accompany Thomas in the pivotal role of scrumhalf. Meanwhile, Jac Morgan is set to captain the side, with support from James Botham and Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

Coach Warren Gatland expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge in Paris, highlighting the prestige of the Six Nations tournament. Gatland is eager to see Wales embrace the occasion and begin their championship journey on a positive note.

