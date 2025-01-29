Left Menu

Welsh Rugby Team Gears Up for Six Nations Clash

Wales will face France in their Six Nations opener with the return of key players Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and Dafydd Jenkins. Coach Warren Gatland remains positive despite a challenging 2024 season. Key areas to focus on include the set-piece and defense against France's offloading game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:23 IST
Wales' rugby team is set to face a formidable French side in the Six Nations opener in Paris, with the return of seasoned players Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and Dafydd Jenkins serving as a significant boost for the squad.

Coach Warren Gatland, under pressure after a string of losses since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, remains optimistic, noting the positive mood within the team despite the challenges of a daunting 2024.

Gatland highlights the importance of using experienced players to provide balance and confidence, particularly in set-piece play and defensive strategies to counter France's offloading strengths.

