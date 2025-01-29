Welsh Rugby Team Gears Up for Six Nations Clash

Wales' rugby team is set to face a formidable French side in the Six Nations opener in Paris, with the return of seasoned players Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and Dafydd Jenkins serving as a significant boost for the squad.

Coach Warren Gatland, under pressure after a string of losses since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, remains optimistic, noting the positive mood within the team despite the challenges of a daunting 2024.

Gatland highlights the importance of using experienced players to provide balance and confidence, particularly in set-piece play and defensive strategies to counter France's offloading strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)