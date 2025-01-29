Shreyash Kadam Shines Amid Falcon Risers' Challenging Day at ISPL

Falcon Risers Hyderabad encountered a challenging day at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2, squaring off against Mumbai in their second match. Despite losing the toss and being put to bat first, the Falcons managed just 65/9. Mumbai, with a strategic chase, claimed victory with six wickets remaining, according to an ISPL release.

Vice-captain Shreyash Kadam emerged as the shining star amid the Falcons' struggles, scoring an impressive 31 runs off 13 balls, highlighted by two boundaries and three massive sixes. His remarkable performance won him the coveted Gully to Glory award, underscoring his resilience and skill against formidable bowling.

Shreyash, a professional cricketer and B.Tech engineer, exemplifies dedication, balancing his role at CG Power with his cricket career. His journey from local tournaments to the International T10 League is a testament to determination, discipline, and family support. Assistant Coach Vishal Kalyankar praised Shreyash's indomitable spirit, foreseeing a promising campaign for the team fueled by his inspiring leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)