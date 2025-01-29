JSW Soorma Triumphs in Tense Shootout, Advances to Semi-Finals
JSW Soorma Hockey Club progressed to the semi-finals of the Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 by defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in a dramatic penalty shootout. Despite a late equalizer from the Tigers, Soorma's precision in the shootout and formidable defense secured their advancement.
JSW Soorma Hockey Club has secured its place in the semi-finals of the Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 following a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match, held in Rourkela at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, concluded with a slim 1 - 1 (3 - 0 SO) outcome that saw Soorma edge past their opponents.
Gurjant Singh put JSW Soorma ahead with an early goal in the 10th minute, setting the pace for a fiercely competitive game. The Tigers, however, fought back fiercely, with Jugraj Singh netting a crucial equalizer in the dying minutes of regulation time, pushing the contest into a decisive penalty shootout.
Throughout the match, Soorma's tactical play and defensive discipline, led by goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, proved crucial as they navigated imminent threats from the Tigers. The penalty shootout highlighted their resilience and technical prowess, with key players Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Victor Wegnez scoring flawlessly to cement their team's path to the semi-finals.
