Left Menu

JSW Soorma Triumphs in Tense Shootout, Advances to Semi-Finals

JSW Soorma Hockey Club progressed to the semi-finals of the Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 by defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in a dramatic penalty shootout. Despite a late equalizer from the Tigers, Soorma's precision in the shootout and formidable defense secured their advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:34 IST
JSW Soorma Triumphs in Tense Shootout, Advances to Semi-Finals
Players in action. (Picture: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Soorma Hockey Club has secured its place in the semi-finals of the Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 following a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match, held in Rourkela at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, concluded with a slim 1 - 1 (3 - 0 SO) outcome that saw Soorma edge past their opponents.

Gurjant Singh put JSW Soorma ahead with an early goal in the 10th minute, setting the pace for a fiercely competitive game. The Tigers, however, fought back fiercely, with Jugraj Singh netting a crucial equalizer in the dying minutes of regulation time, pushing the contest into a decisive penalty shootout.

Throughout the match, Soorma's tactical play and defensive discipline, led by goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, proved crucial as they navigated imminent threats from the Tigers. The penalty shootout highlighted their resilience and technical prowess, with key players Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Victor Wegnez scoring flawlessly to cement their team's path to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025