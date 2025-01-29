Showdown Set for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

The ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 is set for a thrilling conclusion as the semi-final fixtures have been confirmed. Defending champions India are poised to clash with England on Friday, while South Africa will face Australia in the tournament's first semi-final, which the ICC has meticulously scheduled.

Both matches are slated to unfold at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The showdown between South Africa and Australia will kick off at 10:30 AM local time, followed by the eagerly anticipated India-England encounter at 2:30 PM, as announced by the ICC.

India and South Africa enter the semi-finals unbeaten, each topping their respective groups. India's GV Trisha is the highest run-scorer with an impressive 230 runs, while Indian spinner Vaishnavi Sharma leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final match on Sunday, February 2, also at Bayuemas Oval.

