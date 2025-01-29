Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Changes, and Commemorations

Currently in sports, Madison Keys exits the ATX Open after ranking success. Adam Frazier returns to the Pirates, Jim Furyk rejoins Ryder Cup team, and Chuck Pagano ends retirement with the Ravens. Tragic loss of Tyler Sabapathy follows Eagles' win. Exciting NBA and NHL moments unfold.

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Changes, and Commemorations
Madison Keys, fresh from her Australian Open triumph, will miss the ATX Open in Austin as her recent ranking surge means she no longer meets participation criteria. Keys defeated top seeds in Melbourne, marking her first Grand Slam victory and elevating her to seventh in global rankings.

In Major League Baseball, versatile player Adam Frazier has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal. While financial details remain undisclosed, sources say the contract is valued at $1.525 million, marking a homecoming for Frazier who once played for the team.

Chuck Pagano, former head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, comes out of retirement to join the Baltimore Ravens. His return was announced Tuesday, with Pagano appointed as the team's senior secondary coach, bringing a wealth of experience back to their defensive lineup.

