Kulusevski Defends Tottenham Boss Amid Injury Crisis

In the midst of growing discontent at Tottenham, Dejan Kulusevski has stepped forward to defend head coach Ange Postecoglou. The pressure mounts as Tottenham falls to 15th in the Premier League following a 2-1 loss to Leicester, marking a seven-game winless streak. Despite criticism, Kulusevski attributes the team's poor form to a troubling injury crisis.

Blamed for recent underwhelming performances, Tottenham faces double-digit figures on their injury list, affecting their ability to compete in a demanding schedule. Kulusevski, acknowledging the team's mistakes, emphasizes the challenge of competing with only 10 or 11 fit players across four tournaments. He stresses the importance of maintaining focus on long-term goals.

Standing firm behind Postecoglou, Kulusevski expresses belief in the manager's approach, crediting him for strong cup performances and key victories. He highlights the essential need for unity and support as Tottenham navigates this difficult period, affirming Postecoglou's role as the appropriate leader to guide the team forward.

