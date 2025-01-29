Left Menu

Kulusevski Defends Tottenham Boss Amid Injury Crisis

Dejan Kulusevski supports Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou as their struggles continue due to an injury-hit squad. Despite a concerning Premier League position, Kulusevski insists the focus should remain on goals, urging support for Postecoglou amid criticism. Tottenham's injury woes have left them vulnerable across competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:39 IST
Kulusevski Defends Tottenham Boss Amid Injury Crisis
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou (Photo: @SpursOfficial/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the midst of growing discontent at Tottenham, Dejan Kulusevski has stepped forward to defend head coach Ange Postecoglou. The pressure mounts as Tottenham falls to 15th in the Premier League following a 2-1 loss to Leicester, marking a seven-game winless streak. Despite criticism, Kulusevski attributes the team's poor form to a troubling injury crisis.

Blamed for recent underwhelming performances, Tottenham faces double-digit figures on their injury list, affecting their ability to compete in a demanding schedule. Kulusevski, acknowledging the team's mistakes, emphasizes the challenge of competing with only 10 or 11 fit players across four tournaments. He stresses the importance of maintaining focus on long-term goals.

Standing firm behind Postecoglou, Kulusevski expresses belief in the manager's approach, crediting him for strong cup performances and key victories. He highlights the essential need for unity and support as Tottenham navigates this difficult period, affirming Postecoglou's role as the appropriate leader to guide the team forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025