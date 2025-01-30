Champions League 2024-25: Final League Phase Standings Revealed

The highly anticipated final standings for the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League season are now in. Topping the league are Liverpool and Barcelona, leading the pack of eight teams that automatically qualify for the round of 16.

Teams ranked from ninth to 24th, including Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, will compete in the two-legged knockout playoffs. The pivotal draw determining matchups is set for January 31.

Unfortunately, teams from 25th to 36th, such as Dinamo Zagreb and VfB Stuttgart, have been eliminated from this year's tournament. The thrilling competition continues as fans eagerly await playoff results.

